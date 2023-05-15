HCA Florida JFK Hospital names CEO

Ken West was named CEO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. West brings 14 years of experience with HCA Healthcare to the role, according to a May 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he has served as CEO of Regional Medical Center of San Jose in California since July 2021. He served as COO of Regional Medical before his promotion to CEO.

Mr. West will begin his new role on June 12, according to the release.

HCA Florida JFK Hospital is a 527-bed facility.