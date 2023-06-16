Cleveland Clinic promotes 2 execs to expanding London location

Cleveland Clinic has named a new chief academic officer and medical director for the system's expanding London location, according to a June 16 news release.

Charles Knowles, PhD, was appointed the new chief academic officer as of June 1. The new role will be in addition to his current position as the leader of Cleveland Clinic London's colorectal surgery department and is the director of clinical research.

The health system also appointed Richard Cohen, MD, as the new medical director for its London location. He began working in this capacity in May 2023, according to the release.

Cleveland Clinic's London location is the latest expansion the organization has made to its footprint abroad.