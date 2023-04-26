Huntington Health names new chief clinical officer

Cedars-Sinai's Huntington Health, based in Pasadena, Calif., named John Corman, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

In his new role, which begins May 1, Dr. Corman will support Huntington Health's medical staff through quality oversight and by creating a collaborative working environment.

Dr. Corman comes to Huntington Health from Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, where he served as vice president and chief clinical officer, according to an April 25 news release.