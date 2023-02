Sac City, Iowa-based Loring Hospital has named its interim CEO, Matt Johnson, to the permanent position.

Mr. Johnson has served in the interim role since November, according to a Feb. 24 news release from the hospital. Prior to joining Loring Hospital, he led various Iowa hospitals, including Waverly Medical Center as CEO and MercyOne Centerville Medical Center as president.

Loring Hospital is an affiliate of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.