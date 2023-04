MUSC Health Orangeburg (S.C.) has named Walter Bennett III its CEO, The Times and Democrat reported April 20.

The hospital — formerly Regional Medical Center — joined MUSC March 1. Its former CEO, David Southerland, did not make the transition.

Mr. Bennett comes to MUSC from Pelham Medical Center in Greer, S.C., where he most recently served as division director of operations. He will take the helm June 12.