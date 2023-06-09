Former Lifepoint CFO named president for eastern division

Elmer Polite has been appointed president of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health's eastern division, where he will oversee the system's acute care hospitals in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Mr. Polite was made president of the eastern division after initially serving in an interim capacity. He previously served as CFO for the eastern division.

In the new role, he will provide operational oversight of 14 facilities that make up Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture partnership between Lifepoint and Durham, N.C,-based Duke University Health System.

Before joining Lifepoint in 2021, Mr. Polite served as the chief financial executive for Prisma Health's midlands market in Columbia, S.C. In this role, he oversaw the financial management and operations for six hospitals. Before Prisma, he served as system CFO and chief staffing officer of HCA Healthcare's Macon, Ga., market, and also as CFO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' Georgia market.

Mr. Polite has a master's degree in finance from Arlington, Va.-based DeVry University and is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and American College of Healthcare Executives.