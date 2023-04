The Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic has named Joseph Ronsivalle, DO, president of its medical group, effective May 1.

Dr. Ronsivalle has been with the health system since 2016, according to an April 10 news release shared with Becker's. He has served as system chair of medical imaging and medical director of interventional radiology.

In his new role, Dr. Ronsivalle will zero in on provider engagement, recruitment and retention, as well as quality care delivery.