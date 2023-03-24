Mississippi hospital CEO to depart

Garett May is leaving his role as CEO of Merit Health Natchez (Miss.) for a new role within Community Health Systems, the hospital's parent company, The Natchez Democrat reported March 24.

Franklin, Tenn.-based CHS has tapped Mr. May to serve as COO of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala. His last day at Merit Health Natchez will be April 7.

Mr. May has more than 10 years of executive leadership experience with Merit Health. He previously served as COO of Flowood, Miss.-based Merit Health River Oaks before stepping into his current CEO role in August 2021.

Tracy Byers, a seasoned CHS executive, will serve as Merit Health Natchez's interim CEO until a permanent leader is hired, a spokesperson for Merit Health told The Natchez Democrat.