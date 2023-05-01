Kaiser Permanente medical group CEO to exit

Richard Isaacs, MD, is set to leave Kaiser Permanente after a 28-year run with the system to join California Northstate University as the dean of its medical school.

Dr. Isaacs joined Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente in 1995. He has served as CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group and president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group since 2017. The medical groups are two of the largest in the country, made up of more than 11,000 physicians and 40,000 staff.

Dr. Isaacs also serves as co-CEO of The Permanente Federation, a consortium of all the Permanente Medical Groups in the nation with more than 23,982 physicians and 80,000 employees.

Effective June 1, Dr. Isaacs will join California Northstate University, based in Elk Grove, Calif., as dean of the College of Medicine and vice president of medical affairs.

Maria Ansari, MD, physician-in-chief and chief of staff for Kaiser Permanente's 247-bed San Francisco Medical Center, will succeed Dr. Isaacs in the roles of CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group and president and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, a system spokesperson confirmed with Becker's.