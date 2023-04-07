Providence adds new director role

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has named Brian Chesebro, MD, its first medical director of environmental stewardship.

Dr. Chesebro, an anesthesiologist, will facilitate change in the health system's care delivery to make it safer for the natural environment, according to an April 4 news release. Providence aims to be carbon negative by 2030; Dr. Chesebro will work to advance that goal across the seven states where it operates, using a data-driven approach.

Providence hopes to reach annual savings of $100 million by 2030 due to reductions in carbon and greenhouse gas emissions. The system plans to reinvest that money into the communities it serves, according to the news release.