HCA names chief medical officer of Gulf Coast division

Andrew Moore, MD, has been named chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division in Houston.

He will be charged with leading infection prevention, patient safety, medical technology and quality across the division's facilities, according to a March 8 press release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Moore's appointment to the role is closely timed with his completion of further training he pursued from the University of Texas at Dallas. In April, he will complete a Master of Science degree in healthcare leadership and management.

Dr. Moore joins HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division from the hospital operator's Central West Texas Division at St. David's Medical Center in Austin. He also previously served as a chief flight surgeon and orthopedic trauma surgeon in Iraq for the U.S. Air Force.