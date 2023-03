Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare has named Tom Garthwaite president of Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital and Winter Haven Women's Hospital.

Mr. Garthwaite has served the health system for eight years, according to a March 9 news release. He has held the interim presidency at the hospitals since Jan. 2.

Previously, he served as president of BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital in Lutz, Fla.