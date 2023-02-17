Scott Kelly to retire as leader of Asante Health

Scott Kelly, the president and CEO of Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health, has retired after a four-month leave of absence for health reasons.

Mr. Kelly, who has been with Asante for 23 years, was appointed to the president and CEO role in January 2019. When he began his leave of absence, previous Asante president and CEO Roy Vinyard was hired as the interim leader and will continue in that role until a permanent replacement is found.

Asante provides comprehensive medical care to more than 600,000 people throughout Southern Oregon and Northern California. The system operates three hospitals as well as additional healthcare partnerships throughout the region.