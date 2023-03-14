Mosaic Life Care taps CFO

Drew Keesbury has been appointed CFO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care, effective April 10. He will replace Tom Bieterman, who is retiring as interim CFO.

Most recently, Mr. Keesbury served as market CFO for Community Health Systems' Lutheran Health Network in Fort Wayne, Ind. There he oversaw financial operations and performance for the eight-hospital system with more than $1.4 billion in annual net revenue.

Mr. Keesbury will oversee Mosaic Life Care's finances, including providing strategic and financial support to operational leaders, developing a long-range corporate financial plan and other initiatives, according to a March 14 news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review.

He received a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.