Former Christus exec fills New Mexico hospital CEO role after yearlong vacancy

Kelly Gooch -

Jason Rounds was selected as the new president and CEO of San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M.

Mr. Rounds brings more than three decades of executive level healthcare experience to the role, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

He serves as chief administrative officer and associate vice chancellor for clinical finance at Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Before that, he held executive roles with Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, including market president in Texarkana, Texas.

Mr. Rounds will begin his new role in early May, according to the release. He will be the first permanent CEO of San Juan Regional since Jeff Bourgeois left the medical center at the end of March 2022.

