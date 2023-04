Nathan Deal, MD, has been named chief medical officer of both HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas.

Dr. Deal will also oversee care and operations for other facilities associated with the two hospitals, according to an April 7 press release from the health system. His appointment took effect April 3.

Prior to joining HCA Healthcare, Dr. Deal was an executive for Ben Taub Hospital, a Harris Health-owned facility in Houston.