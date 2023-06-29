Premier Health names dual hospital president, COO

Chad Whelan, MD, will soon become president and chief operating officer of Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, the first person to hold the dual role in the hospital's history.

Dr. Whelan most recently served as a strategic adviser to University of Arizona Health Sciences in Tucson, according to a June 29 news release from Premier Health, the hospital's parent system. He succeeds Barbara Johnson, who is retiring as chief operating officer after more than 20 years with the Dayton-based health system.

His appointment is effective Aug. 7.