HCA Florida Memorial names CEO

Reed Hammond was named CEO of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Hammond brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he has served as CEO of HCA Healthcare's Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center since December 2018. He also previously served as COO of HCA Healthcare's Conroe (Texas) Regional Medical Center

He will begin his new role on June 1, according to the release.