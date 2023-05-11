MaineHealth names inaugural chief medical transformation officer

Portland-based MaineHealth has named Chris Thomson, MD, as the system's new chief medical and transformation officer, according to a May 11 news release.

Dr. Thomson will join the health system from Denver-based Centura Health where he was serving as a vice president and physician executive.

In this new capacity as MaineHealth's first chief medical and transformation officer, Dr. Thomson will be charged with typical chief medical officer duties such as providing guidance and oversight to daily clinical operations — but also with the "added responsibility for innovating care delivery," the release states.