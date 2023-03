Monroe, Ga.-based Piedmont Walton Hospital has named Blake Watts its CEO.

Mr. Watts took the reins in mid-February, according to a March 6 news release shared with Becker's. In 2016, he joined Conyers, Ga.-based Piedmont Rockdale Hospital as chief operating officer, and was promoted to his most recent role — CEO — in June 2021.

Mr. Watts succeeds Larry Ebert, who relocated to Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

Piedmont Healthcare is based in Atlanta.