Kaiser Permanente names senior VP to California service area

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has tapped Mitch Winnik to lead its Downey service area in Southern California.

Mr. Winnik will serve as senior vice president and area manager for the Downey service area, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He has more than 35 years of healthcare experience, including five years with Kaiser Permanente. Most recently, he served as regional vice president of resource stewardship in the health system's Northern California region.

The Downey service area includes the 352-bed Downey Medical Center and 10 medical offices.