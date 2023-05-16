Deaconess-affiliated hospital taps CEO

Tell City, Ind.-based Perry County Memorial Hospital has named Jared Stimpson its CEO, effective May 15.

Mr. Stimpson has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare operations and finance — particularly with rural critical access hospitals like Perry County Memorial, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as regional CFO and director of affiliated hospitals for Deaconess Health System, based in Evansville, Ind.

Perry County Memorial Hospital merged with Deaconess Health System on Jan. 1.