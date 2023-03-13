Kansas health system names interim HR chief

Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Health System has named Jed Liuzza interim chief human resources officer, effective March 13.

Mr. Liuzza has more than 25 years of experience in health systems, according to a news release shared with Becker's. His previous roles include chief human resources officer for OU Health and, most recently, regional vice president of human resources for SSM Health. Both positions were based in Oklahoma City.

He succeeds Kevin Chiles, who retired in March after eight years in the role.