Allegheny Health Network names new president

Allegheny Health Network COO James Benedict was named president of the Pittsburgh-based health system.

Mr. Benedict's appointment is effective immediately, according to a March 17 news release.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role.

In 2017, he joined Allegheny Health Network as executive vice president and COO.

He then moved to Allegheny Health Network's parent company, Highmark Health, where he helped develop the organization's "Living Health" model, according to the news release. Mr. Benedict returned to his Allegheny Health Network COO role late last year.

Allegheny Health Network, a 14-hospital health system, is the is the Western Pennsylvania provider arm of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.