Ochsner Health taps VP, chief nursing officer

Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer for New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Ms. Murdock will assume the role later this summer, setting the strategy and direction for more than 9,000 nurses, according to a June 15 statement from Ochsner. Previously, she was the CEO at Singing River Health System, leading more than 3,500 employees across hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss. She has also served as a regional CNO at St. Joseph Health System in California and as system CNO at Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health.

Tracey Moffat, BSN, RN, outgoing CNO and system vice president of quality, will work with Ms. Murdock as she transitions into the role. Ms. Moffatt will serve as an executive advisor at Ochsner and vice president of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing board of directors.