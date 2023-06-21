COO named for Orlando Health hospital

Antwan Williams was named assistant vice president and chief operating officer of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, Fla.

For the last two years, Mr. Williams has served as vice president of operations for Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's Wyandotte and Downriver market in Wyandotte, Mich., according to a news release.

He also previously served as administrator for allied health and support services for Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Both hospitals are in Orlando, Fla.