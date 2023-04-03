HCA Florida Largo names CEO

Kelly Gooch -

Sebastian Strom, MD, was named CEO of HCA Florida Largo Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. 

Dr. Strom brings a wealth of experience to the role, including as chief medical officer of the HCA Healthcare West Florida Division, according to a March 31 news release. 

He also served as chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's South Atlantic Division comprising 12 hospitals in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. 

Additionally, Dr. Strom was a hospital chief medical officer, managing partner in a private physician group in St. Augustine, Fla., and assistant chief of staff at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University Hospital, according to the release.

