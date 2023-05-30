Albany Medical Center taps former Kaiser leader as chief nursing officer

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center has selected Kevin Zeng, MSN, RN, to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective in July.

Mr. Zeng joins Albany Med Health System from Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara (Calif.) Medical Center, where he was the director of patient care services. In that role, he led various clinical departments with upwards of 600 employees.

Mr. Zeng began his nursing career at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and went on to specialize in cardiothoracic surgery as a nurse practitioner.