Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health has named Craig Gilliland its vice president of financial services and CFO.

Mr. Gilliland has more than 30 years of healthcare experience, according to a March 7 news release from the health system. Most recently, he served as vice president of finance, CFO and corporate compliance officer for Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

His new role took effect Feb. 13.