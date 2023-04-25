Kaiser's new digital chief brings experience from Amazon, Sony

Nari Gopala has been named chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Mr. Gopala previously served as the health system's vice president of capability and platform engineering. He replaces Prat Vemana, who left to become chief digital and product officer of Target in October.

"We are excited to promote Nari to the chief digital officer role," said Diane Comer, executive vice president and chief information and technology officer at Kaiser, in an April 25 news release. "Since joining Kaiser Permanente in 2021, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to our digital transformation journey, ensuring that our teams and our members have the best digital experience there is to offer."

Mr. Gopala has also worked in IT leadership positions for Amazon Web Services, Sony Online Entertainment and Daybreak Gaming Co. He will report to Ms. Comer with joint accountability to Kaiser Chair and CEO Greg Adams.