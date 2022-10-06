Kaiser Permanente's chief digital officer leaves for role at Target

Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief digital officer, is leaving the health system for a role at Target.

Starting Oct. 31, Mr. Vemana will join Target as executive vice president and chief digital and product officer, according to an Oct. 5 press release.

In this role, he will oversee Target's digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer's online third-party marketplace.

He will also support Target's product teams and report directly to Target's Chief Guest Experience Officer Cara Sylvester.

Mr. Vemana was Kaiser's first chief digital officer and was appointed to the role in 2019.

During his time at the health system, he advanced and accelerated its digital strategy by modernizing its platforms to migrate, deploy and manage applications with greater speed and agility.

He also redesigned the health system's mobile app and helped launch same-day home delivery for Kaiser's pharmacy business.