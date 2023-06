The South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta recognized Steven Brian Dawson, MD, the system's chief medical officer, as its "health system hero" for his work following the announcement of his departure at a June 21 board meeting.

Dr. Dawson will soon leave his position with the medical center to embark on fellowship training in Neurocritical care at University of Florida Health in Gainesville.

He has been with South Georgia Medical Center for more than 12 years, according to a news release.