CEO named for Broward HealthPoint, Broward Health Physician Group

Kelly Gooch -

Dane Ficco was named CEO of Broward HealthPoint and Broward Health Physician Group.

Mr. Ficco will lead the strategic and operational management of both divisions, which are part of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, according to a news release. 

Previously, Mr. Ficco served as senior vice president and COO of Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health Medical Group, a network of integrated, multispecialty practices and physician practices. He also previously served as COO at Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Keystone Health Network.

