Ascension Texas taps Le Bonheur hospital exec as president of Dell Children's

Michael Wiggins was selected as the new president of Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's, part of St. Louis-based Ascension's Texas operations.

Mr. Wiggins brings a wealth of experience to the new role, according to a March 10 news release.

Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

He also previously served as a senior vice president at Children's Health System of Texas in Dallas, vice president of operations at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, and held multiple other leadership positions in children's healthcare, according to the release.

Dell Children's includes Dell Children’s Medical Center at Ascension Seton as well as Dell Children's Medical Center North.