Ahmad Sharif, MD, has been named system medical director of clinical informatics at Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.

Dr. Sharif was previously an executive physician consultant with EHR vendor Altera Digital Health, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also served as senior vice president and chief medical information officer at kidney care company Fresenius Medical Care, CMIO of New Braunfels, Texas-based Resolute Health, and a consultant with EHR vendor Allscripts.