Wyoming health system names CEO

Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, Wyo., has tapped Judd Dawson, DO, as its next CEO.

Dr. Dawson most recently served as chief medical officer of Kimball (Neb.) Health Services, according to a June 15 report from the Newcastle News Letter Journal. He is also affiliated with Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center's West campus.

Beginning June 12, Dr. Dawson assumed a consultant role at Weston County. His transition to the CEO role will be complete July 12, but the health system's website has been updated to display him at the helm.

Dr. Dawson succeeds Maureen Cadwell, who retired in February, according to the newspaper.