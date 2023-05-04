Texas Health taps hospital president

Chris York is the new president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, effective May 8.

Mr. York has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to a May 4 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems as market CEO for Northwest Health System in Springdale, Ark. He previously served as president of two hospitals belonging to Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health.

Texas Health Resources is based in Arlington.