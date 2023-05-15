West Virginia's Valley Health hires new CFO

Winchester, W.Va.-based Valley Health, a six-hospital system, has appointed Bob Amos as its new CFO, following the retirement of Pete Gallagher.

Mr. Amos joined Valley Health in 2005 as a corporate finance director and was promoted four years later to vice president and CFO of Winchester (Va.) Medical Center. Currently, he serves as the financial lead for all six hospitals in the Valley Health system.

His new role officially begins June 1.

Valley Health, which said Feb. 28 it would eliminate 31 positions in a restructuring program, reported operating income of $2.6 million for 2022 on $1.2 billion of revenue.