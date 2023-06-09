Cleveland Clinic's chief pharmacy officer departs

June 8 was Sam Calabrese's last day as chief pharmacy officer of Cleveland Clinic, according to a LinkedIn post.

"I am forever grateful for everything that the Cleveland Clinic and the outstanding pharmacy team have given me and for the great times that we've shared," Mr. Calabrese said in the post. "I am so proud to have been a part of such an outstanding team and I know that the CC pharmacy reputation for excellence will continue to grow long into the future."

Mr. Calabrese said he is excited for his "next chapter" with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which will include the role of vice president of the accreditation services office.

Following Mr. Calabrese's 25-year tenure is Allison Riffle, PharmD, who is now the system's interim chief pharmacy officer.