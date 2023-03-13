New York hospital names final CEO as closure looms

Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, N.Y., has named Maralyn Militello, BSN, RN, its last CEO, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

In 2019, the hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and signed a management agreement with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health. In late summer, Catholic Health plans to open its new Lockport Memorial Hospital, and Eastern Niagara will shutter.

Ms. Militello joined Eastern Niagara Hospital in 2019, and currently serves as its chief nursing officer. She previously served as chief quality and patient safety officer for Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

The hospital's current CEO, Anne McCaffrey, is departing to helm People Inc., a health and human services agency serving people with disabilities and older adults in Western New York.

"We are confident Maralyn will lead the hospital successfully through the next and final chapter of the institution," Ann Briody-Petock, board chair of East Niagara Health System, told the newspaper.