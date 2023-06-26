Legacy Health names president of Willamette Valley region

Joe Yoder has been named as the president of two Legacy Health hospitals. He started his position June 19.

Mr. Yoder will be in charge of the system's Tualatin, Ore.-based Legacy Meridian Park and Legacy Silverton (Ore.) medical centers as president of Legacy Health's Willamette Valley region.

Portland-based Legacy Health saw its outlook revised to negative amid expectations the eight-hospital system will have sustained operating challenges and possibly fail to meet debt obligations, Moody's said April 5.