Brent Rosson, MD, was named chief of staff at Harrison-based North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for 2023.

Dr. Rosson, a board certified staff internist and hospitalist, is medical director for Hospice of the Hill and Hillcrest Nursing Home, both in Harrison, according to a Feb. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

He began his new role in January, succeeding Andrew Coble, MD.