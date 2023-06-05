HCA hospital in Virginia names chief nursing officer

HCA Healthcare's LewisGale Montgomery Hospital has appointed Tim Layman, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, effective July 10.

Dr. Layman has more than 17 years of experience, most recently serving as CNO of HCA's Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital, according to a June 5 news release. He previously held leadership positions at HealthTrust Workforce Solutions and served as director of hospital clinical operations at Mission Health's Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C.

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is a 146-bed hospital in Blacksburg, Va.