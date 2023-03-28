Stanford Medicine Children's Health names new chief of pediatric neurosurgery

Stanford Medicine Children's Health in Palo Alto, Calif., has named Cormac Maher, MD, as its new chief of pediatric neurosurgery.

Dr. Maher will also serve as a professor of neurosurgery at the Stanford School of Medicine, according to a March 27 news release.

In this new capacity, Dr. Maher will be charged with leading the pediatric neurosurgery department.

He previously served as a professor of neurosurgery, residency program director, and department vice chair for education at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.