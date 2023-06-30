Hospital president departs Novant Health

Shelbourn Stevens is no longer with Novant Health, the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Stevens had been serving as president of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., and Novant Health's Coastal Market, which includes Bolivia, N.C.-based Brunswick Medical Center and Burgaw, N.C.-based Pender Medical Center.

"We appreciate his contributions to our organization over the years," Novant Health said in a statement. The health system did not provide further information about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Mr. Stevens became president of NHRMC and Novant Health's Coastal Market in May 2021, around the time Novant Health acquired the assets of NHRMC. This month, Novant Health announced an agreement to invest $50 million in Pender Medical Center and develop the facility into a community general hospital within the next five years.

Novant Health said Jeff Lindsay, the health system's executive vice president and COO, will lead the region in the interim while a search is conducted for a replacement.

Mr. Lindsay has been part of Novant Health since 1996.

Before becoming president of NHRMC and Novant Health's Coastal Market, Mr. Stevens served as president of Brunswick Medical Center, according to his LinkedIn page.