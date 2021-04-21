Novant Health shakes up leadership amid New Hanover Regional integration

Novant Health has made some leadership changes as it integrates with Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the health system said April 20.

Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., completed its acquisition of New Hanover Regional in February. The leadership updates are effective May 1.

Seven things to know:

1. Shelbourn Stevens was named president of New Hanover Regional and Novant Health's Coastal market, which includes Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C., and Pender Memorial Hospital in Burgaw, N.C.

2. Novant Health named Laurie Whalin, PharmD, president and COO of Brunswick Medical Center.

3. Andre Boyd will continue serving as COO of New Hanover Regional. He will also be responsible for surgery and cardiac services, facilities, patient flow and support services in Novant Health's Coastal market.

4. Ruth Glaser will serve as president and COO of Pender Memorial Hospital. She will also be responsible for home care, rehabilitation services, emergency medical services and transport services.

5. Novant Health named West Paul, MD, PhD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for the health system's Coastal market. He is former chief clinical officer of New Hanover Regional.

6. Philip Brown, MD, former executive vice president and chief physician executive at New Hanover Regional, will serve as system chief community impact officer as part of the Novant Health diversity, inclusion and equity team.

7. The role of Joseph Pino, MD, expanded from overseeing medical education at New Hanover Regional to now senior vice president of medical education at the systemwide level.

