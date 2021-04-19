Orlando Health hospital names new COO, chief quality officer

Marc Lillis has been chosen as COO of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital, and Aparna Sharma, MD, has been tapped as the facility's chief quality officer, the hospital said.

Mr. Lillis took over the COO role April 19. Dr. Sharma will take over her new role April 26.

"These are key roles, as they are integral in helping us execute on our mission to deliver the highest quality of care," Ohme Entin, president of St. Cloud hospital, said in a news release. "These individuals are accomplished leaders who I'm confident will excel in their respective areas."

Mr. Lillis previously served as an allied health and support services administrator at Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla. He also was administrator of support services at Health Central from 2016 to 2018 and director of supply chain from 2010 to 2016.

Dr. Sharma previously served as a physician adviser on the medical staff at Orlando Health Dr. P. Philips Hospital in Orlando, Fla. Before that, hospital officials said she worked at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, where she completed Six Sigma training and launched a process improvement project.

