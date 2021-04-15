CEO to retire from Alabama's only freestanding pediatric hospital

Mike Warren is retiring as president and CEO of Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, the hospital said April 15.

Mr. Warren, who has helmed Children's since January 2008, will retire from the state's only freestanding pediatric hospital, effective June 1.

During his tenure, Children's of Alabama has thrived and grown, the hospital said. This includes the addition of the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children, a 12-story building that opened in August 2012, as well as collaboration between Children's of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Mr. Warren's successor will be Tom Shufflebarger, COO and senior executive vice president of Children's of Alabama. Mr. Shufflebarger holds an MBA from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet Florida hospital names new CNO

UVA Health names first chief diversity and community engagement officer

Ballad Health names administrator of Tennessee hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.