Ballad Health names administrator of Tennessee hospital

Loveland Hobson has been chosen to serve as assistant vice president and administrator of Ballad Health's Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn., the health system said April 14.

Ms. Hobson most recently served as associate administrator at Ballad Health's Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center. She begins her new role May 24. She succeeds Eric Carroll, who was named CEO of Greeneville (Tenn.) Community Hospital, also part of Ballad Health.

"I look forward to helping Unicoi County Hospital further cement its identity, both as a healthcare provider and as a bedrock of the community," Ms. Hobson said in a news release. "I'm excited about our room to grow and establish more services and stronger experiences for our patients."

Before taking on the associate administrator role, Ms. Hobson spent four years as Ballad Health's director of procurement and contracting.

