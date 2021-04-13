Indiana hospital names first CMO

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

C. Brennan Fitzpatrick, MD, was chosen as the first chief medical officer of The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, Ind., the hospital said April 13. 

Dr. Fitzpatrick is a veteran of The Women's Hospital, serving as medical director for perinatal medicine and ultrasound since 2008. 

He will remain in this role, and in maternal fetal medicine patient care on a reduced basis, as he takes over the new CMO duties, the hospital said. 

Dr. Fitzpatrick holds a medical degree from the University of Louisville (Ky.) and an MBA from Duke University in Durham, N.C. 

The Women's Hospital is part of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System. 

 

More articles on executive moves:
Aspirus Health hires chief administrative officer for Michigan hospital, clinics
Central Maine Healthcare CEO to retire
Cleveland Clinic names Dr. Brian Bolwell to new physician leadership role  

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars