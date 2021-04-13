Indiana hospital names first CMO

C. Brennan Fitzpatrick, MD, was chosen as the first chief medical officer of The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, Ind., the hospital said April 13.

Dr. Fitzpatrick is a veteran of The Women's Hospital, serving as medical director for perinatal medicine and ultrasound since 2008.

He will remain in this role, and in maternal fetal medicine patient care on a reduced basis, as he takes over the new CMO duties, the hospital said.

Dr. Fitzpatrick holds a medical degree from the University of Louisville (Ky.) and an MBA from Duke University in Durham, N.C.

The Women's Hospital is part of Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

